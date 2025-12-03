Nogales activates binational protocol to control fire in abandoned building near border, Nogales TV said

NOAGLES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emergency crews in Nogales, Sonora, with support from Nogales, Arizona, firefighters, brought a fire under control Tuesday after flames tore through an abandoned building near the Morley Gate pedestrian crossing, Nogales TV said.

The fire was reported on Plutarco Elías Calles (Elias) Street, close to the port of entry.

Because of the building’s proximity to the U.S. border, officials activated the Binational Emergency Response Program.

The protocol allows U.S. fire units to provide water, equipment, and large-capacity systems across the border, Noagales TV said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said roughly 52 firefighters and 14 units from both sides of the border responded.

The operation included four extinguishing units, four water tenders, a ladder truck, and coordinated support from CFE, municipal Civil Protection, and Nogales, Arizona, firefighters.

CFE crews temporarily cut power to the area as a precaution.

Because the flames caused significant structural damage, authorities decided to demolish the abandoned building in a controlled manner to eliminate further risk, officials said. State authorities will determine the building’s condition and outline any additional demolition procedures.

Demolition work is expected to continue through Tuesday evening. Officials are asking the public to avoid Elias Street until the area is secure.