Volunteers help feed and care for abandoned dogs near Sasabe border town

SASABE, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Mexico side of the border, just south of the small community of Sasabe, a quiet humanitarian effort continues week after week.

The once-populated border town saw many of its residents flee two years ago after cartel-related violence forced families to abandon their homes and businesses. But not everyone left. Many dogs — some strays, some pets — were left behind, with no one to care for them.

David Damian Figueora Dogs eating food volunteers gave them in Sasabe

Gail Kocourek and a group of volunteers make regular trips from Tucson to the border to feed, check on and care for dozens of dogs that roam the area.

She explains she started by helping humans, providing food and water when she can. “And then there were so many dogs that were just running the streets. There were like 20 people and all these dogs, and actually, one of my friends that lives right across the border, he asked if we could bring food, and I'd bring it, and he'd pour it along the sidewalk, and it just sort of grew from there.”

The dogs live in abandoned alleyways, near old storefronts and in vacant lots. Some seek shelter under vehicles. These are the only signs of what used to be a more active town. Volunteers explain how they can see bullet holes in abandoned stores still.

David Damian Figueroa Abandoned bar with some bullet holes in Sasabe, Mexico.

Tucson Samaritans relies solely on donations to be able to provide these animals with the food and supplies they need. “I have the best of both worlds. I have three dogs at home, and I have a lot of dogs down here, and I just hug them all," Kocourek says.

She says there is no veterinarian in Sasabe which adds to the challenges.

Athena Kehoe Gail unloading dog food and other supplies.

“And there's a lot of beautiful free animals that would love homes, but we have the same problem in Tucson. There's too many dogs and not enough homes for them,” Kocourek explains.

Volunteers say they will continue making trips as long as there are dogs that need help. And right now, there are many.