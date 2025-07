One person was injured at the Deconcini Port of Entry Tuesday, after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer discharged his duty weapon in what CBP describes as a "use of force incident."

The shooting took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 1. The officer was not injured.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, DHS Office of Inspector General and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility all responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.