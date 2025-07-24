Mexican consulate getting more requests for assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More Mexicans are asking Tucson’s Mexican Consulate for help since the Trump Administration gave immigration enforcement a higher profile. The Consul says one of the most common requests is for help getting Mexican citizenship.

Tucson’s Mexican Consulate has operated a telephone hot line for many years but since the Consulate expanded in-person services the lobby has become a busy place.

Consul Rafael Barcelo says calls for help went up after the new administration took office. Where he used to get more requests to help people Border Patrol arrested crossing the border, now he hears more from people who have family members ICE arrested in the interior.

He’s also hearing from people of Mexican background who are US citizens by birth. They are asking about Mexican citizenship, sometimes because they feel that in Mexico they will have more opportunity, and lower cost of living.

“And of course, also mixed status families in which the children might be US citizens, but one of the parents might not, in case of one of them being deported, having another opportunity to live in Mexico and exercising their rights as Mexicans that’s another reason.”

“Aida” asked us not to show her face or use her real name. She says she came to the Consulate for documents to help her become a US citizen. She says she’s also a little nervous right now and wants to be sure all her documents are in order.

“It's very important, because everything is changing… well, with the new administration, you know, we need to be prepared.”

And Consul Barcelo says his office is helping more people who are victims of scams. The scam artists call families and lie to them about ICE arresting a relative. Then they try to get money.

