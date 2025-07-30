SAFETY FIRST: Officer Bowser S. Tortoise brings smiles, safety reminders to students and parents

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first day of school in the Sierra Unified School District, the Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) had Officer Bowser S. Tortoise greet students at Village Meadows Elementary School.

"Officer Bowser, badge number 643, is on duty today,” said Sierra Vista Police Chief, Chris Hiser.

He and Bowser had a special mission to help ease the stress of the first day of school, but also remind drivers to slow down in school zones.

“He proved himself to be quite the multitasker,” Hiser said.

Bowser greeted nervous students as they arrived at the school, which the new principal says helps settle nerves.

"It just helps kids to relax and see that school can be fun, it should be fun, and that it's not a scary place. So it absolutely helps set the tone for the day,” said Christopher Smith, Principal of Village Meadows Elementary School.

As Bowser's visit reminded drivers to slow down, the police department also put up signs near local school zones.

"Drive safe. Please obey the laws. We're out there. We're going to be watching,” Hiser said. "Bowser is my partner in this campaign."

He says SVPD will have more officers on duty for the next two weeks, launching a zero-tolerance effort for people who speed in school zones.

“We're using this as a campaign to do some traffic enforcement, which is a very important part of our job," Hiser said. "It's a very important part of keeping our community safe.”

The chief says Wednesday’s event shows how Bowser can make an impact, even if he's only there for a short amount of time.

“We know that a lot of them are already nervous to come to school, but Bowser helped them get out of their shell, no pun intended,” Hiser said with a laugh.

"This was a good opportunity to build a memory with these kids. When they think of the police department, they're not only thinking about me in the uniform, but Officer Bowser.”

Smith says kids having a positive relationship with law enforcement allows them to feel safe when officers are in the school.

"It's a fantastic way to start the day, and it's a nice way to pull the community together and the police department into the kids to see that those are their friends,” he said.

Drivers will see Bowser around town sharing his slow and steady message, and Hiser says the tortoise will be making more appearances at community events.

