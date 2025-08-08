'Remembering our Doc Holliday:' Tombstone honors Kilmer with celebration of life

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tombstone’s paying tribute to their Doc Holliday, Val Kilmer, this weekend.

Several groups in Tombstone — including the city, chamber and local nonprofits— came together after hearing about the passing of Val Kilmer to come up with a way to honor him. Almost everybody in this town wanted to do something special for the man who helped put the city on the map.

“Through the movie Tombstone and his subsequent visits to town, he raised awareness about Tombstone, Arizona," said Susan Wallace, President of Tombstone Chamber of Commerce. "Sometimes people don't even believe Tombstone is a real place."

She says they are expecting people from across the county to attend events this weekend.

"We think Val would be excited that we're having this celebration on his behalf and everything that he's done, because it is a big tribute to him," Wallace said.

The three-day event, starting Friday night with a speaker sharing stories about working with Kilmer and in the film industry. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Schieffelin Hall, but organizers are reminding people to attend events early because there are limited seats.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime tribute weekend for Val Kilmer," said Tammie Jo Wilkins, Chief of the Tombstone Vigilantes. "We're not going to do this on a yearly basis or anything else. So this is a really big opportunity for not only Tombstone, but the community to give back in remembrance of Val Kilmer and all he did for Tombstone when he played Doc Holliday.”

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, August 8th

7:00 PM – Schieffelin Hall

Lecture Series & Panel by Mescal Movie Set with special guests Tom Hirt, Hatmaker of the Stars and Peter Sharyako, the Original Texas Jack|

Saturday, August 9th

12:00 PM – Walk-Down in Honor of Val Kilmer | Gather at 6th and Allen Street at 11:30 a.m.

1:00 PM – Val Kilmer Movie Costume Contest | Schieffelin Park

8:00 PM – The Ultimate Doors: Tribute to The Doors Concert | Shoot Out Arena (Doors Open at 6pm)

TICKETS: https://discoverboothill.com/.../The-Ultimate-Doors...

Sunday, August 10

11 AM – Val Kilmer Memorial Plot Dedication | Tombstone City Cemetery on Allen Street (NOT BOOTHILL)

1:00 PM – Free Street Reenactment by The Tombstone Vigilantes

FREE SHUTTLES

Sunday, August 10th

FREE shuttle on 6th & Allen, next to the old tennis courts, for the Val Kilmer Plot Dedication at the City Cemetery.

First pick-up: 10:15 AM

Last pick-up: 10:45 AM

Seating is very limited.

----

