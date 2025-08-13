UPDATE: Suspect surrenders, ending barricade situation in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 4:03 p.m.

The man barricading himself in a Sierra Vista home, surrendered himself to law enforcement 2 hours after the situation started.

SVPD says they used pepper balls to try and get the suspect out of the house. He eventually followed SWAT's instructions to come out of the house.

All of the closed roads are now open, but SVPD says law enforcement will be on scene for a few hours conducting their investigation. The suspect is in custody; charges were not disclosed at the time of this update.

SVPD says more information is expected to be released tomorrow.

A man has barricaded himself in a Sierra Vista home in the 2000 block of Chanteau Lane, avoiding local law enforcement.

Scott Borgstadt, Public Information Officer for the Sierra Vista Police Department, says SVPD was trying to make an arrest Wednesday afternoon when the person they were attempting to make contact with barricaded himself in a home.

Borgstadt says negotiators tried to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful. They are using non-lethal methods to try and make contact with the man.

There are multiple road closures— at Town and Country Road and Golf Links Road; Town and Country Road and Chantilly Drive. SVPD is asking to avoid this area until further notice. Borgstadt says people in the neighbor hood were told what was happening.

SVPD asked for more resources to arrive on the scene, including the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

