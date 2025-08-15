Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cochise County nonprofits connect resources to the public with community forum

COMING TOGETHER: Nonprofits team up to host community forum, connecting resources to the public
COMING TOGETHER: Nonprofits team up to host community forum, connecting resources to the public
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP teamed up with the Southern Arizona Legal Aid Sierra Vista Office to host a community forum on Friday.

Organizers say the goal was to bring local resources together into one space to have an easy way to connect the community with available options.

“We want to educate them, we want to engage them, and then we want to empower them, so that the information that they get from these sessions, they can go out and hopefully make some life changes," said William Moore, Managing Attorney for Southern Arizona Legal Aid Sierra Vista.

Mental health, healthcare, public safety, and immigration were all topics of discussion on Friday.

“We just tried to look at what are the most impactful topics that we could present in this session, to be able to help the community," Moore said. "Hopefully, the information that they get from these sessions will be able to help them to alleviate some of their life.”

Community leaders from local hospitals, law enforcement, and attorneys answered questions from the audience, while nonprofits and businesses had information tables set up in the space.

"I think that we're not doing anything, quite frankly, in order to get into the schools," said Chief Nursing Officer for Canyon Vista Medical Center, Cosette Britton, when asked about how to educate kids about drugs. "It's one thing when you're seeking medical care...but there's a whole sub-population of folks that aren't making medical appointments."

Stephanie Wells, President for the Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP, says knowing what’s available could save lives.

"I’m looking for people to get more knowledge," she said. "We all know a little bit, but together, if we know a lot, then we can actually help our neighbors and be a better community."

There will be more forums like Fridays throughout the year.

Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9.

