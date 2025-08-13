Canyon Vista Medical Center names Scott Avery as new CEO

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) named Scott Avery its new CEO, on Wednesday. He had served as the interim CEO since June.

Avery replaces Shaun Phillips, who resigned in May.

“Scott’s combination of healthcare leadership experience and community engagement makes him an ideal fit for Canyon Vista,” Jen Alderfer, Western Division President of Lifepoint Health, said in a statement. “His ability to lead through transitions, align teams, and foster a culture of excellence ensures CVMC is well-positioned to advance its mission of making communities healthier.”

Prior to joining Canyon Vista, Avery served as Chief Operating Officer at Paris Regional Health in Paris, Texas, for almost eight years. He has also served in interim CEO roles at both Paris Regional and Willamette Valley Medical Center in Oregon.

Avery had a 30-year military career, serving in the Army as an aeromedical evacuation officer, Black Hawk helicopter pilot, and later transitioning into healthcare administration. Throughout his military service, Avery held senior leadership roles in military hospitals and regional health systems. He served as the Commander of Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“I am honored to continue serving the Canyon Vista team in this new capacity,” Avery said in a statement. “This hospital plays an important role in the health of this region, and I look forward to working with our talented staff and physicians to ensure we continue delivering safe, compassionate care to every patient we serve.”

