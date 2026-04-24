Las Vegas Raiders select Arizona’s Treydan Stukes in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected University of Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday.

Stukes, a former walk-on who became a defensive standout for the Wildcats, was taken with the 38th overall pick.

The Raiders moved back two spots in a trade with the Houston Texans before calling Stukes’ name.

The pick follows the team's first-overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Stukes was a three-time team captain for the Wildcats.

His draft stock surged during the pre-draft process after he clocked a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, showing elite speed that complemented his reputation as a "chess piece" in the secondary.

Over six seasons at Arizona, Stukes recorded 206 tackles and seven interceptions.

In his final season, he earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and led the Wildcats with four interceptions, proving his resilience after returning from a torn ACL suffered during the 2025 campaign.

Stukes has the ability to play outside cornerback, nickel, and safety.

He becomes the latest in a growing line of Wildcats making the jump to the NFL, joining Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Loop, and Jordan Morgan, among others.

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