From walk-on to captain, Treydan Stukes' journey as an Arizona Wildcat

TUCSON, Arizona — "It felt like a true staircase ever since I've gotten to college football," said Treydan Stukes.

Stukes has had many steps along the way because he first joined the Wildcats as a walk-on, so each one is memorable.

"When I first made the travel squad, my first tackle. Little by little, I was trying to be the best version of myself."

"He's gone through, really the transition of playing in a COVID season, the struggles that took place in that first season in 2020 as a walk-on freshman," said head coach Jedd Fsich. "And, he then earned himself a scholarship and earned himself a starting job."

As Stukes has improved, so has the Arizona program under Fisch.

"Belief has been a major change," said Stukes.

This off-season, Stukes won the program's off-season program, something that entails more than just conditioning.

"Every aspect from community service to the weight room to academics to on-field work," said Fisch. "He came in first."

Stukes has become a leader on the Wildcats revamped defense.

"Both verbally and leading the defense in terms of his work ethic," said Fisch.

"I would say it's a lead by example kind of deal," said Stukes.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Stukes still has a step or two left in his journey. His ascent could continue this season by leading the Wildcats to a post-season bowl game.