Steven Alker defends his Cologuard Classic title and raises colon cancer awareness

TUCSON — Defending champion Steven Alker has returned to Tucson with hopes of keeping his title at the Cologuard Classic, but the tournament represents much more than just another victory.

For Alker, the 2025 Cologuard Classic champion, and many others on the tour, the event is part of a deeply personal mission to raise awareness for colon cancer.

"We've had some colon cancer in the family so we know what they went through and that sort of thing so yeah… we're just playing for more this week and that's what it feels like," Alker said.

The Cologuard Classic has brought 78 PGA Tour Champions to the La Paloma Country Club.

The golfers are all competing for a share of a $2.2 million purse. However, every player on the course knows the real prize lies in the cause they are supporting, which remains close to the hearts of many.

"You’re just playing for more than yourself… you’re playing for survivors, for people who’ve passed. I’m playing for someone in my own family who’s had it...we know what they went through," Alker said.

Beyond the mission of the tournament, this week also marks a major celebration for the reigning champion.

The Cologuard Classic is Alker's 100th career start on the PGA Champions Tour.

To ring in the milestone match, he and the other competitors are facing 100-degree Arizona heat.

"105 is kind of nothing for me... I'm an Arizona resident," Alker said.

This year's scorching forecast is a stark contrast to the conditions players faced during the tournament last year, which ended with a cold and rainy finish.

Despite the extreme shift in weather, Alker said he is ready to adapt to the heat.

"I remember my wet weather gear is still drying out from last year…I have to stay hydrated. I like coconut water. That's that's the key for me," Alker said.

The defending champion is chasing another trophy while helping drive change, one swing at a time.