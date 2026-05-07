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Eastbound Aviation Highway closed following serious motorcycle crash

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
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and last updated

The Tucson Police Department said there is a closure of a portion of eastbound Aviation Highway on Wednesday evening following a collision involving a motorcycle that resulted in a life-threatening injury.

The closure begins at Broadway Boulevard as officers investigate the scene. TPD issued a traffic alert shortly before 6:40 p.m., advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for their evening commute.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on-air and online for updates as more information becomes available.

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