Eastbound Aviation Highway closed following serious motorcycle crash

The Tucson Police Department said there is a closure of a portion of eastbound Aviation Highway on Wednesday evening following a collision involving a motorcycle that resulted in a life-threatening injury.

The closure begins at Broadway Boulevard as officers investigate the scene. TPD issued a traffic alert shortly before 6:40 p.m., advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for their evening commute.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨

Aviation is closed eastbound from Broadway due to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4NEqskXvyZ — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 7, 2026

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on-air and online for updates as more information becomes available.