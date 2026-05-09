Spears Summer Classic sells out for first time, raising money for Easterseals Blake Foundation

TUCSON — What started as an idea between two brothers has grown into one of Tucson's biggest community golf tournaments.

The fourth annual Spears Summer Classic at Omni Tucson National sold out for the first time, drawing 144 golfers for a full day of competition and community all to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation.

Four years ago, Tucson native Justin Spears, a beat writer covering Arizona Wildcats football for the Arizona Daily Star, and his brother Josh launched the tournament with just 60 golfers.

Last year alone, the tournament raised more than $43,000 for Easterseals Blake Foundation, and this year's numbers have already surpassed that total.

"It says a lot about the people here because they want to give back to the community. They want to support their very own. This is home to me. So I appreciate everyone for investing in my brother and I's tournament and also this awesome city," Justin Spears said.

The event draws community members from all walks of life as well as sponsors and volunteers, helping the tournament's reach and impact grow every year.

Former Arizona basketball standout Reggie Geary, also a long-time board member with Easterseals, is among the familiar faces helping drive the cause.

"The fact that we hooked up with Justin Spears, kind of brought that new component to it…Easterseals does so many great things around the community that people I don't think realize, you know, just in terms of working with underserved communities," Geary said.

From tee time to challenge holes, raffles, and a lunch buffet, every swing at the Spears Summer Classic supports Southern Arizona families.