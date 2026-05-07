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'Hazmat situation' closes Pima and Craycroft intersection, police say

Police said it is "spill involving pool chemicals."
Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted
and last updated

The Tucson Police Department said that a 'hazmat situation' has closed the intersection at Pima and Craycroft.

"Pima Street is closed in both directions between Craycroft and Van Buren due to a spill involving pool chemicals," police said on social media.

KGUN 9 will have updates as they become avaliable.

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