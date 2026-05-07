'Hazmat situation' closes Pima and Craycroft intersection, police say

The Tucson Police Department said that a 'hazmat situation' has closed the intersection at Pima and Craycroft.

"Pima Street is closed in both directions between Craycroft and Van Buren due to a spill involving pool chemicals," police said on social media.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨Pima Street is closed in both directions between Craycroft and Van Buren due to a spill involving pool chemicals. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1Kk9HgBw6W — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 7, 2026

KGUN 9 will have updates as they become avaliable.