Sahuarita High School Dedicates Marker Honoring Porter Wilson, ‘Father of Flag Football’

SAHUARITA, Arizona — A permanent marker was unveiled outside Sahuarita High School to honor the late Porter Wilson, widely recognized as the father of modern flag football, on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Wilson, a former educator in the Green Valley area, is credited with transforming the sport into the safer, more accessible game played today. The dedication ceremony celebrated his visionary role in creating flag football as a structured alternative to tackle football.

“He had such a vision. He was a true visionary person,” said Diane Beruldsen, President of the International Women’s Flag Football Association.

Decades ago, many sought a safer option to traditional tackle football, but touch football was often viewed as too subjective. Wilson focused on the athletes and designed a better game.

“What he did was think about the athlete. What’s going to make it a better game,” Beruldsen said.

Wilson developed the modern flag football system, creating flags that require the equivalent of a seven-pound pull to detach and donating belts to help grow the sport. According to Kathy-Bell Seng, one of his former seventh-grade students, Wilson even manufactured the early flags in his carport.

“That was his factory,” Seng recalled. She added that Wilson “didn’t act like someone who realized the impact he had on all the kids.

”Wilson also recognized the sport’s potential for girls and women.

“He realized that so he was happy to bring a new gender into the sport,” Beruldsen said. “He definitely knew for the girls and the women it was a game changer to have flag football.”

His innovation has had lasting generational impact. Today, the granddaughters of his early players are competing in the sport.Flag football became an officially sanctioned high school varsity sport for girls in Arizona in 2023. It will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“He would be so excited because it’s an international competition,” Beruldsen said.

Porter Wilson passed away in 2000. Community leaders and those whose lives he touched say the new marker at Sahuarita High School ensures future generations will learn about the educator whose backyard invention helped reshape American sports and open doors for female athletes worldwide.

