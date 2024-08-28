Reworked Arizona offensive line set to answer questions against New Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz — The Arizona offense is set to run it back with Quarterback Noah Fifita and All-American Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

But one familiar face is off to the NFL, in Jordan Morgan.

That leaves Head Coach Brent Brennan the question of who will protect Noah Fifita's blind side.

Sophomore Raymond Pulido was the favorite to start on the left side, but Brennan said he is unavailable for the year.

"We've got some good candidates at that spot," said Quarterback Noah Fifita, back at the beginning of training camp, "And, that's the best part about football, just building that trust, that competition, and camaraderie. And, whoever it is, making sure we believe in them and trust them. That's the biggest part."

Enter red shirt freshman Rhino Tapa'atouati, who has yet to play a single snap of college football, but is looking ready to start this Saturday.

Get a look inside the upcoming season with our KGUN 9 Original, Arizona Football: A New Chapter

"It's been good. If anything, it's been great. You know, just taking it day by day with the fellas, focusing on the present, being present, you know, helping each other out, just trying to get better each day," said Tapa'atouati.

Rhino spent his freshman year on the sidelines learning behind Morgan and Pulido.

And his goal is to keep it simple.

“I'm not trying to overthink it. Just trying to do my job and stick to the course,” said Tapa'atouati.

Helping him out on the line are returning starters like Josh Baker and Jonah Savaiinaea.

The Wildcats will debut a new offense under new offensive coordinator Dino Babers on Saturday against New Mexico.

Senior Josh Baker has one word to describe that offense.

“Nasty.”

