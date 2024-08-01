Arizona Football's debuts new slogan as training camp begins

TUCSON, Arizona — Even forty-five year coaching veteran, and new defensive coordinator, Duane Akina, was pumped up for the first day of training camp as he walked into the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.

"First day is always exciting," said Akina.

"It's showtime," said quarterback Noah Fifita.

First year head coach Brent Brennan wore a red long sleeve shirt that said, "Redline."

"It's our buzzword," said Brennan. "Our battlecry to define a couple of parts of our program. Our effort. Our execution. Our accountability."

"We're going to be accountable," added Fifita. "And, we're going to execute." That's the mentality that Coach Brennan has brought. That's how we're going to be defined."

From redline to the sideline, which is where wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan spent the first day of training camp. The preseason first team All-American is still rehabilitating from an unannounced lower leg injury in the spring.

"That's in the hands of our medical staff," said Brennan. "And, our strength and conditioning staff. They have a clear plan for him. He's made great progress and we're optimistic about how it looks."

"Obviously, you know, he's a competitor," said Fifita. "He's a leader. You could see him on the side working to get back. He's been doing that all along. He's in a really good spot. And, we're looking forward to getting him back."

Fifita should be back for the August 31st opener against New Mexico. Fifita does have other weapons, connecting with various receivers at time during practice. It's not just who he will throw to, but who will protect him. Brennan says left tackle Raymond Pulido will be unavailable this season.

"We've got some good candidates at that spot," said Fifita. "And, that's the best part about football, just building that trust, that competition, and comradery. And, whoever it is, making sure we believe in them and trust them. That's the biggest part."

It's a key position that Brennan will fill at training camp. Twenty four years after serving as a graduate assistant under Dick Tomey, the former San Jose State head coach takes over the ten-win Alamo Bowl champions.

"I just felt so much better prepared for this day," said Brennan. I've been a head coach for a while, now. I've been through a lot of first days. I think I'm also inheriting a more mature football team.