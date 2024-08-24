Arizona Athletics announces fan improvements for 2024 football season; new jumbotron and upgraded light show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the 2024 football season approaches, the Arizona Wildcats are gearing up for their opening game against New Mexico at Arizona Stadium on August 31. To make this season even more memorable, Arizona Athletics has announced a series of enhancements to the gameday experience, following feedback from fans.

Fans can look forward to a variety of new food options throughout the stadium. On the west side ground level, new vendors like Rudy’s BBQ, Chick-Fil-A, Cactus Confections Fresh Lemonade, Kettle Corn, and Mustache Pretzels will serve.

The east side’s middle level and the west side’s top level will feature the “Big 12 Dog,” the “BearDown Burger,” Elote Bites, and pizza from The Pie Spot near the ZonaZoo. The Southside Drink Market will offer hot dogs and bratwursts, making it easier for fans to grab a quick bite without leaving the action for long.

In an effort to reduce waste, new “to-go” boxes made from 100% recycled materials will be introduced, providing a more sturdy option for fans to carry their food and drinks back to their seats.

To further enhance the fan experience, Arizona Athletics is adding new concession locations designed to minimize concourse congestion. New self-checkout kiosks will be available in the south endzone, allowing fans to grab their snacks and drinks quickly.

The “Walk Thru Bru” on the westside ground level will offer grab-and-go drinks, popcorn, and peanuts, while the “Margarita Casitas” will expand to three locations, including a new spot on the top level in the northwest corner of the stadium.

Arizona Stadium’s video board will see increased use of replay and statistical information. Fans can expect more replays, including additional camera angles for key plays, as well as more comprehensive game statistics displayed throughout the event.

The program is attempting to increase fan engagement with the addition of a DJ who has worked with the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Diamondbacks. New camera equipment will allow more fans to be featured on the video board, and there will be more interactive content to encourage fan participation.

Pregame introductions will now include additional fireworks, and the break between the third and fourth quarters will feature an upgraded light show and pyrotechnics display.

For Wildcats fans traveling from the Phoenix area, Arizona Athletics is introducing the “Cat Cruiser” rideshare option. Two route options will bring fans to Arizona Stadium, arriving two hours before kickoff and departing 30 minutes after the game ends. Passes are available for all seven home games.

Stay tuned for KGUN9’s Arizona football special, premiering on August 27 on our website and YouTube.