Why the Packers are moving former Marana and Arizona left tackle to right guard

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — "They drafted me," said Packers offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. "That shows a lot. They care about me. I want to show them I care about them."

Morgan has his first chance to be a team player. The Packers are moving the AP First Team All Pac-12 left tackle at Arizona to guard, a position that will allow him to start right away.

"As long as I can get on the field and help a team get a win or get to the Super Bowl, it means a lot to me."

Morgan has battled a shoulder injury during training camp as he learns his new position.

"Got to be in the three point stance a lot more. Everything happens quicker. Got to get your hands on people quicker."

Depending upon his shoulder, Morgan's first test could comes this weekend when the Packers take on the Broncos in a preseason game.