No. 21 Arizona Football to open the season against New Mexico

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona made a rapid rise under coach Jedd Fisch, going from a school-record 20-game losing streak to a 10-win season and a bowl victory in three years.

With Fisch now at Washington, it’s Brent Brennan’s turn to keep the momentum going as the program shifts from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

The former San Jose State coach certainly has the type of roster to continue the upward trajectory, with a quarterback who could end up being in the Heisman Trophy conversation, one of the nation’s best receivers and talent across the board.

“There is all kinds of excitement about the football team we had a year ago, so there’s tremendous momentum,” Brennan said. “And a lot of those players chose to stay together and move forward together, which I think is rare and one of the best stories in college football this season.”

The Wildcats again should be explosive on offense with quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan returning. The defense, long the weak link in the desert, has made vast improvements and Arizona has strengthened its depth across the roster.

“We feel great about where we’re at,” Brennan said. “We’re excited for it and we’re excited for the new conference.”

