Blake Phillips, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist and reporter in October of 2023.

While Blake was born in St. Louis, he grew up in Sierra Vista and attended Buena High School for a year. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community he grew up in!

He recently graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science.

During his college tenure, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. While there he reported and anchored multiple newscasts while studying full-time.

As a former college athlete, Blake spends most of his free time in the gym. If not in the gym, he can be found walking his two golden retrievers, Shelby and Abby.