Pima Women's Basketball Wins NJCAA Division II National Championship

HICKORY, NC — The Pima Community College women's basketball team defeated Kirkwood 64-48 to capture the NJCAA Division II national championship in a thrilling run through the 2026 tournament.

Kiley Sours-Miler had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Melicia Nelson had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

It is the program's first national title.

Led by head coach Todd Holthaus, the No. 4-seeded Aztecs entered the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Hickory, North Carolina, as regional champions for the second straight year.

They earned the No. 4 seed after dominating the Region I, Division II bracket, including a key win over Mesa Community College in the finals.

The victory marks a historic moment for Pima women's basketball under Holthaus, in his 19th season, who has built the program into a consistent national contender.

Players like Sours-Miller (a dominant inside force and ACCAC Player of the Year) and Nelson (a versatile guard/forward) provided leadership and all-around excellence, blending scoring, defense, and rebounding.

The team ended the season on an 18-game winning streak.

