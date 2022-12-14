NCAA adds minimal additional punishments to Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The NCAA leveled minimal additional punishments against the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program following a long investigation of rules violations.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process instituted restrictions in recruiting this year.

The penalties include a reduction of 15 recruiting person days and a seven-week recruiting communication ban this school year.

Those penalties are on top of additional restrictions that the program self-imposed, the greatest of which was a 2020-2021 postseason ban.

The investigation stemmed from the FBI's arrest and conviction of former assistant coach Book Richardson, who served 90 days of prison on charges connected to accepting bribes.

Richardson pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes to coax Arizona basketball players to hire aspiring agent Christian Dawkins. The 2020 HBO documentary "The Scheme" makes an argument that the FBI coaxed Richardson and others into committing crimes they might not have otherwise done.

The NCAA charged the program with five Level 1 NCAA Allegations.

Miller denies an accusation that he paid $40,000 to falsify the academic records of a recruit. He also says former Wildcat Deandre Ayton was not paid to play at Arizona.

Miller denied paying Ayton, but Richardson was caught on a wiretap saying that Miller paid him $10,000 a month.

Arizona fired coach Sean Miller in 2021. He is now the head coach at Xavier.

