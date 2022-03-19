Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Former Arizona Coach Sean Miller chooses Xavier over South Carolina

Sean Miller
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
TUCSON, AZ - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats gestures during the first half of the college basketball game against the USC Trojans at McKale Center on February 10, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Sean Miller
Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 17:55:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jeff Goodman took to Twitter to announce previous Arizona coach Sean Miller has agreed to a deal to return to Xavier.

Miller spent 5 seasons as the head coach of Musketeers from 2004 to 2009 and went to four NCAA tournaments says Goodman.

According to Goodman, Miller chose Xavier over South Carolina.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY