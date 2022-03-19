Former Arizona Coach Sean Miller chooses Xavier over South Carolina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jeff Goodman took to Twitter to announce previous Arizona coach Sean Miller has agreed to a deal to return to Xavier.

Miller spent 5 seasons as the head coach of Musketeers from 2004 to 2009 and went to four NCAA tournaments says Goodman.

According to Goodman, Miller chose Xavier over South Carolina.

----

