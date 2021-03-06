Reports: UArizona charged with multiple Level 1 NCAA allegations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following years long investigation, the University of Arizona has been charged with five Level 1 NCAA Notice of Allegations. The NCAA's notice of claim was released to multiple media outlets Friday evening.

The five allegations are the most serious types of NCAA violations. One charge involves Arizona Men's Head Basketball Coach Sean Miller for not promoting compliance within the basketball program because he didn't monitor assistant coach Book Richardson's dealings with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.

Richardson spent three months in prison after pleading guilty to accepting a $20,000 bribe.

Apart from the charge involving Miller, the other Level 1 violations center around Richardson, and another former assistant coach Mark Phelps.

The final Level 1 violation is for lack of control by the university because of the infractions by the men's basketball program and two lesser violations involving the swimming program.

UArizona initially refused to release the NOA, despite multiple public records requests from KGUN9 and numerous other outlets.

But Thursday, a Maricopa County judged ordered the university to release the document.

