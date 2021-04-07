Watch
Reports: Arizona parts ways with head coach Sean Miller

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the NCAAB game against the Washington Huskies at McKale Center on February 07, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies defeated the Wildcats 67-60. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:15:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has parted ways with head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to reports.

According to a tweet from Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Miller met with President Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke Tuesday night and no conclusion was made. The three then met again this morning and decided to part ways.

Miller spent 12 years as the coach of the team.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN also confirmed the news.

This news follows a season that resulted in the team self-imposing a one-year post-season ban after an NCAA investigation.

Miller won 302 games at Arizona with a .735 winning percentage and took the Wildcats to the Elite Eight three times.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

