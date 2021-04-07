Reports: Arizona parts ways with head coach Sean Miller

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has parted ways with head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to reports.

According to a tweet from Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Miller met with President Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke Tuesday night and no conclusion was made. The three then met again this morning and decided to part ways.

Miller spent 12 years as the coach of the team.

BREAKING: Arizona has parted ways with Sean Miller, sources told @Stadium. Spent 12 years at UA, had one year left on contract.



Miller was charged with head coach responsibility for failure to promote atmosphere of compliance. Administration stuck by Miller for 4 years. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2021

Jeff Borzello of ESPN also confirmed the news.

Sean Miller is out at Arizona, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 7, 2021

This news follows a season that resulted in the team self-imposing a one-year post-season ban after an NCAA investigation.

Miller won 302 games at Arizona with a .735 winning percentage and took the Wildcats to the Elite Eight three times.

