Los Angeles Chargers select Arizona safety Genesis Smith in fourth round of NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected University of Arizona safety Genesis Smith in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Smith is coming off a year as a Third-Team All-Big 12 selection.

Smith was taken with the 131st overall selection, making him the latest Wildcat to join the professional ranks.

The safety was the second Wildcat to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, following the Raiders' second-round selection of defensive back Treydan Stukes.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety earned a reputation in Tucson as a solid coverage safety with the physicality to contribute in run support.

"I feel like I'm a playmaker. Just my mindset, it separates me from a lot of people," Smith said, according to the Chargers' team website. "Any position in the secondary, I feel pretty comfortable with ... but I do feel like I have a knack for the ball and centerfield. I feel pretty comfortable back there."

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The Chandler native and Hamilton High School product decided to stay in-state for his collegiate career, a move that paid off as he became a multi-year starter for Arizona.

During his final season with the Wildcats, Smith was a key fixture in a defense that ranked among the best in the Big 12, recording 77 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Smith participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, where he posted a 42.5-inch vertical jump.

His ability to track the ball in the air was a hallmark of his time at Arizona, where he finished his career with five interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

He joins a veteran secondary led by captain Derwin James.

"That's a great opportunity. Not everyone has an opportunity to go in and soak up everything from a seasoned vet, so I feel like that's a blessing," Smith said of teaming up with James, according to the Chargers' team website.

Smith is the latest in a growing line of Arizona defensive backs to reach the professional level, continuing a trend of successful player development in the desert.

He joins a Chargers team looking to navigate a competitive AFC West and return to the postseason under their current defensive scheme.