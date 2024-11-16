Wildcats' DB Genesis Smith making a difference off the field

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight, Arizona football will try to end a five-game losing streak as the Wildcats host Houston. But one player is already making a difference off the field. Defensive back Genesis Smith plans to give back to local families this holiday season.

Smith grew up in what he describes as a giving family and was inspired by his late grandmother, who ran a nonprofit organization.

“I was always kind of giving back,” Smith said. “I was always around them growing up. We had a super close-knit family. I feel like it grew on me and just became a part of me.”

Now a sophomore at the University of Arizona, Smith is creating his impact.

Standing on the Arizona Stadium field, Smith recalled how moments of giving back have always been meaningful to him.

“It felt super heartwarming, to be honest,” Smith said. “It felt good to be giving back, not always taking, you know.”

Smith has started his own nonprofit, the Genesis Smith Foundation, with its first initiative called Christmas Cats, aimed at providing support to people and families in need during the holidays.

Smith has set up an Instagram account for the project, where he’s connecting with the community to learn about their needs.

“Getting to know what people need on there is huge right now,” Smith said.

He’s seeking donations and nominations for families and individuals in need—people whose struggles go beyond a five-game losing streak on the football field.

“It definitely puts things in perspective,” Smith said. “Kind of realizing what matters, really in life, more than a sport, more than a game, you know.”

Smith is also recruiting teammates to join the cause.

“A lot of them want to hop on with me and give presents as well,” Smith said.

He plans to make donations in person in Tucson and Phoenix during the holidays.

“I feel like this is a great step for me,” Smith said. “A pivotal point in life, and I can take this far.”

Here is the link to donate or nominate: https://beacons.ai/christmascats.az