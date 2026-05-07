From Spinal Injury at Age 3 to National Champion: Ben Thornton’s Inspiring Journey

TUCSON, Arizona — From surviving a spinal cord injury as a toddler to captaining the University of Arizona to a national championship, Ben Thornton’s journey is a powerful story of resilience and determination.

Thornton, who will graduate next week with a Master’s degree in Engineering, has become one of the most accomplished adaptive athletes in Wildcat history.

“This is all I’ve ever really known,” Thornton said while his raw, calloused hands that come from pushing a wheelchair are visible.

At just three years old, a blood clot traveled to his spine post-heart transplant. The injury surprised his family, but a physical therapist in his Northern California hometown suggested he try wheelchair basketball.

“I was able to meet friends who look just like me,” he recalled. That introduction sparked a lifelong passion.When it came time for college, the University of Arizona stood out because of its strong adaptive sports community.

“Right off the bat, I knew there was a community here — a community in Tucson that competed in adaptive sports,” Thornton said.He quickly rose to become team captain and an All-American. In 2025, he helped lead the Arizona Men’s Adaptive Basketball team to the national championship.“That was the pinnacle of success,” Thornton said. “Just to see the glow on my teammates… Every little thing we did was worth it.

”This past season, Thornton had the special opportunity to close his playing career by hosting the national championship at McKale Center.Now, as he prepares to graduate, Thornton is reflecting on what adaptive basketball gave him.

“It opened so many doors for me — getting me involved at the U of A,” he said.Thornton plans to work in the construction industry after graduation. He also hopes to give back by coaching young athletes.

“Helping kids with their potential — giving kids the opportunity that I had when I was little,” he said.While wheelchair basketball may look effortless when Thornton is on the court, his calloused hands tell the real story of the strength and endurance it demands. What’s truly infectious about Ben Thornton, though, is his personality and unwavering positive outlook.