From glory to recovery: 1980 Arizona Baseball Champion shares his story

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Arizona heading to the College World Series (CWS), Clark Crist, shortstop on the 1980 championship team, is looking back on his time with the Wildcats.

"For me it was really special because I'm a hometown kid. I grew up a Wildcat fan, and to be part of something so special in this community and a local kid playing shortstop for the University of Arizona was more than a dream come true, it was almost an out-of-body experience," Crist said.

Clark Crist Clark Crist, shortstop for the 1980 Arizona Baseball team takes the field in Omaha at the CWS

Back on campus, 45 years after winning the title, the second in program history, Crist shares some wisdom with Coach Chip Hale’s players as they head into the CWS.

“Stay in the moment, stay focused. Know your job and do your job," Crist said.

He says this is an experience they'll remember for the rest of their lives.

Clark Crist Clark Crist at the 1980 CWS

“It's a magical place, Omaha, and I remember enjoying it, having a great time, even though there was pressure," Crist said.

Although he and Head Coach Chip Hale never played together, they go way back. Crist says Hale is scrappy, tough, and someone who always fights till the end.

RELATED | Hear what Arizona Baseball coach Chip Hale had to say ahead of taking on Coastal Carolina in the CWS

“This team has taken on Chip's personality and that's why going into Omaha, they got a chance, because they never give up and that's the teams that win it," Crist said.

Hale led Arizona to a National Championship in 1986 — and has a mutual respect for Crist.

“Clark's been in the game a long time and has been a really big resource for me," Hale said.

Arizona lost its first game in the 1980 CWS, and Crist says that was enough to wake them up.

“We were willing to do everything or anything to keep playing and be able to take that championship back home to Tucson," said Crist.

That mission was accomplished. To this day, he still has the jersey that was on his back when they won the title.

“Whenever we had to win a game, this was our lucky jersey. We would go with this color," Crist said.

After winning the 1980 CWS, Crist was drafted by the Seattle Mariners and played four seasons in the minor Leagues. He then became a coach, and then a major league scout, where he signed some legendary players like U of A’s Kenny Lofton, Chip Hale, along with other great players like Albert Pujols.

“It was the best move I ever made in my life because scouting, I was able to use my senses, my background to find players," says Crist.

He says Lofton was the one who put him on the map.

"Kenny kind of established me as not just as the norm. I always wanted to be the best. I wanted them to recognize my abilities, and so in scouting, Kenny put me up at the next level where people took notice of my ability, where I saw this basketball kid and he ended being a pretty special player," Crist said.

After scouting, Crist managed the Pulaski River Turtles in the Appalachian League from 2021-2023 before eventually retiring.

Crist’s life changed on 9/11, 2024 when he suffered a massive stroke.

"I was at a Sprouts grocery store and I got some chicken, I put it in my basket, and all sudden, got light headed, and I started leaning against the machine, and all of a sudden, I just slipped off the machine, fell to my left, and I hit my head on the ground," Crist described. "It felt like a basketball, my head bounced off the floor."

HonorHealth Rehab Hospital Clark Crist accompanied by his therapy dog Ned at HonorHealth Rehab Hospital

Crist's left side of his body became very weak, and he had to learn how to walk again.

He says recovering has been a process.

"I'm grateful. That's my new word, grateful, because He didn't take everything away from me. Everything I got taken away, I can get back," Crist said. “It’s just going to take work, and I’m willing to do the work," Crist said.

Crist gives a lot of credit to his late legendary Coach Jerry Kindall, who also played for three Major League clubs, for helping him get through this tough time.

"Like Coach Kindall taught me about fundamentals, well, you know, walking again is all about fundamentals," Crist mentioned.

He says HonorHealth Rehab Hospital helped him get back on his feet and can't thank them enough.

His old teammates and friends came to check on Crist as soon as they heard the news.

"My whole baseball team contacted me or came to my house, people from my past. Just amazing, the people that came to my side," Crist said. "When you get a stroke, you find out how much people love you. People hug you differently. It's more real love for a hug, and it's really cool," Crist said.

Crist, of course, expressed his gratitude for his family that also rallied around him, especially his wife Leslie, whom he met at the U of A.

"The University of Arizona not only gave me a College World Series National Championship, but it also gave me the greatest gift it could ever give me: I met my wife here," Crist said. “When I fell in love with her, I don’t wanna lose those memories. I was very lucky I didn’t lose the memories and I’m here today."

They have two kids, Justin and Randilyn, and two grandkids, Calvin and George.

Crist also shares his love for his golden retriever therapy dog, Ned, for being by his side through this tough time.

“My left side is compromised. He licks my left hand and he doesn’t lick my right hand. Then he puts his head into my hand so I have to pet him with my left hand. He's smart," Crist said.

Vanessa Gongora Clark, Leslie and Ned Crist back at their alma mater

As Crist and I took a walk down memory lane, Crist said he's looking forward to watching Arizona take the field in Omaha.

“We’re wildcats through and through," Crist stated.

——

Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

