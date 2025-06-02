Arizona Baseball wins Eugene Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Baseball are NCAA Eugene Regional Champions after defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs in blowout fashion 14-0.

The Wildcats started off strong in the first inning.

With no outs and a runner on first base, junior outfielder Aaron Walton sent a home run out to center field, putting Arizona on the board first 2-0.

Then, in the bottom of the second, and the score at 5-0 Arizona, Walton would come up again with a runner on second.

In a deja vu moment, Walton hit a deep drive towards the left field line for another two-run homer, extending their lead 7-0.

Then with two outs, Wildcats junior infielder Maddox Mihalakis sent a rocket back to right field and over the fence it went to make the score 8-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Walton once again showed he couldn't be stopped.

It'd be another two-run homer for Walton as it blasted out to left-center field, making it 10-0.

It's the second night in a row a Wildcat has hit three home runs in a game after junior infielder Mason White accomplished the feat Saturday night.

Freshman pitcher Smith Bailey also tossed six shutout innings.

As for who Arizona will play next, Oklahoma and North Carolina will face off Monday night in the Chapel Hill Regional with the winner heading to the Super Regional.

If North Carolina wins, then they will be the game's host and the Wildcats will make the trip to Chapel Hill.

If Oklahoma wins, with both them and Arizona being two seeds, it will get determined who gets to host, so it’s possible the Super Regional could be in Tucson.

Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

