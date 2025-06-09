Arizona Baseball advances to the 2025 College World Series

CHAPEL HILL, NC — Mason White hit the go-ahead single in the 8th inning and the Arizona Wildcats defeated North Carolina, 4-3, to win the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

"It's almost like a dream," said White, who is a third generation Wildcat baseball player. "I was in the stands for every regional and super regional game in 2012 and watched every game in 2016."

Reliever Tony Pluta recorded the save one day after throwing 52 pitches while earning the win in game two of the three game series. Arizona rallied back after an 18-2 loss in game one to win two elimination games on the road.

"I'm just so happy for these kids and these families," said head coach Chip Hale, who was a member of the 1986 Arizona team that won the College World Series.

It's the Wildcats 19th trip to the College World Series, and their first since 2021. They will open against Coastal Carolina, the team that defeated them in the 2016 College World Series finals.