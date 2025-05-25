Arizona Baseball wins the Big 12 Tournament Title

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arizona Baseball beat TCU by a score of 2-1 on Saturday night to become the 2025 Big 12 Tournament Champions.

It's the Wildcats' second straight title after winning the final Pac-12 Tournament in 2024.

In the top of the ninth inning, Arizona down 1-0, sophomore Andrew Cain hit a solo home-run in the top of to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

The Wildcat's offense continues in the top of the tenth when Maddox Mihalakis gets an RBI single to send Mason White for the final 2-1 score.

Next up, Arizona finds out whether it will host or travel for the NCAA Regional Round. The selection show is Monday at 9 a.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

