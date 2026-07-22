Former Arizona Wildcats Koa Peat and Brayden Burries shine at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Six former Arizona Wildcats suited up at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this year, keeping the program's NBA pipeline busy, but two players made national headlines every game.

The biggest surprise came from Phoenix Suns rookie Koa Peat.

Drafted 30th overall, Peat entered the draft with questions after an underwhelming combine performance.

In Las Vegas, he looked much closer to a lottery pick.

Peat averaged nearly 17 points per game, attacked defenders in the mid-range and played with the physicality scouts expected coming out of Arizona.

His performance had people wondering if Phoenix may have found one of the biggest steals of the draft, and the Gilbert native credits his year in Tucson for getting him ready.

"Prepared me very well, you know, Coach Lloyd, I'm really thankful for the experience I went through with him," Peat said of his time at the University of Arizona. "And also TJ, you know, being in the gym with him every day. He helped me develop as a player and not only as a player, but as a person as well."

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Brayden Burries also turned heads.

The 10th overall pick dominated Summer League, averaging more than 23 points per game while showing advanced shot creation and efficient playmaking. The guard topped off the summer named to the NBA's Summer League First Team.

Burries was not shy in showing his appreciation to Tucson, and his message to the next generation of players is simple.

"Bear down, and if you got an Arizona offer, commit," Burries said.

Across the league, Carter Bryant showed defensive versatility with San Antonio. Tobe Awaka provided rebounding and rim protection for Chicago, while Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso added valuable minutes with Toronto and Sacramento.

For Arizona, Summer League offered another reminder that the Wildcats continue producing NBA-ready talent, and this year's group may have more upside than expected.