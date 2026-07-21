Arizona primary election results: Live updates from Southern Arizona

Polls are open across Arizona for the July 21 primary election, deciding party nominations for governor, statewide offices, legislative seats and several local races in the Tucson area. Polls close at 7 p.m. Results will update on this page as they become available.

POLL HOURS

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by 7 p.m. can still cast a ballot.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

Southern Arizona voters are deciding primary races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and superintendent of public instruction, along with contested legislative races in Legislative Districts 17, 19, 20 and 21. Local races include Oro Valley mayor and council, South Tucson council, Marana mayor and council, Sahuarita town council, Benson mayor and council, Bisbee mayor and council, and Nogales mayor and council.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is unopposed in her primary. Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes are also running unopposed.

RESULTS:

KGUN 9 ELECTION RESULTS PAGE

STATEWIDE UNOFFICAL RESULTS

PIMA COUNTY RESULTS

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY RESULTS

COCHISE COUNTY RESULTS

WHERE RESULTS COME FROM

Statewide, legislative and federal race results are provided by The Associated Press. County and local results are drawn from official county election offices, including Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Election officials begin canvassing returns July 27. Counties must complete their canvass by Aug. 3, with the official statewide canvass set for Aug. 6. The general election is Nov. 3.

MORE INFORMATION

Voters can find official statewide results through the Arizona Secretary of State's office at azsos.gov, and Pima County results at pima.gov. Voters with questions about their ballot or polling location can contact the Pima County Recorder's Office at 520-724-4330.

