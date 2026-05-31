FC Tucson returns to Kino North Stadium after Iran chooses Tijuana for World Cup training

TUCSON — FC Tucson is returning to Kino North Stadium for the rest of its season after Iran chose to train in Tijuana instead of Tucson ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

For months, FC Tucson prepared to host the Iranian national team, transforming a facility that had not seen competitive soccer in 15 years. The irrigation system was still configured for baseball. There was no PA system, no press box, and no stadium amenities.

Cole Eckel, FC Tucson's vice president of business strategy and development, said the team overhauled the entire space from the ground up.

"We went in and just tried to remake the entire venue into a stadium… 800 feet of XLR cables, generators, a remote press box in a tent… it was quite an experience," Eckel said.

The transformation paid off.

FC Tucson won its first game at the venue, but it turned out to be its only game there.

With Iran now headed to Tijuana, FC Tucson is back at Kino North, where players say the atmosphere is a welcome change.

"It's just a better feeling being out in the stadium… more fans, better environment," center midfielder Daniel Idiakhoa said.

The months of preparation for the Iranian national team did leave FC Tucson with one lasting benefit: a pristine, World Cup-level pitch.

"The best grass Tucson's ever seen," Eckel said.

For Eckel, the homecoming is about more than a playing surface. It is a moment for the broader community.

"It's the summer of soccer…first World Cup in the U.S. in 32 years…and we're proud to represent this community right here at home," Eckel said.

FC Tucson kicks at Kino North on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, featuring discounted tickets, food specials, and a world-class field.