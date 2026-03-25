Arizona Wildcats kick off spring football with focus on continuity and veteran quarterback Noah Fifita

TUCSON — Spring football is officially underway for the Arizona Wildcats, and it begins with a familiar leader under center: Noah Fifita.

The redshirt senior is back for his final season in Tucson.

For the first time in his college career, the veteran quarterback is working with the same offensive coordinator, Seth Doege, giving Arizona something it hasn’t seen in years: true continuity.

That stability is already paying off.

Head coach Brent Brennan says keeping the coaching staff intact was a priority, and it’s evident early in the process.

With a second year in Doege’s system, Fifita is playing faster, more confidently and leading in his own way; letting trust in the scheme dictate his command of the offense.

And this year’s offensive arsenal might be the deepest of his tenure.

Fifita has an array of returning and new receivers, each bringing a mix of size, speed and selflessness to the field.

The Wildcats’ first spring practice featured an initial walk-through with wideouts Brandon Phelps and Isaiah Mizell joined by West Virginia transfer Rodney Gallagher. San Diego State transfer Arthur Ban lined up at tight end, while Marshall transfer Antwan Roberts handled running back duties.

Brennan calls the opening session, held at the Davis Indoor Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields, a “helmets and underwear” practice: no pads, but valuable reps for building chemistry before the real contact begins.

For Fifita, those reps are about more than just timing — they’re setting a tone for the fall.

It’s a season built on familiarity, with hopes that continuity in coaching, leadership and talent can be the foundation for a championship run.