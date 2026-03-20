Arizona beats LIU 92-58 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO, California — No. 1 seed Arizona defeated Long Island University 92-58 in the first round of the NCAA West Regional in San Diego, California on Friday.

In front of many of their fans, the Wildcats were led by their three starting freshmen. Brayden Burries had a team-high eighteen points. Ivan Kharchenkov had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Koa Peat had 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Arizona, the Big 12 regular season and tournament champion, jumped out to a 15-4 fist half lead at Viejas Arena and never looked back.

The Wildcats, who have won seventeen games by twenty or more points improve to 33-2 on the season and will play the winner of Villanova and Utah State on Sunday.

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