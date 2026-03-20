Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona beats LIU 92-58 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament

wildcats-liu.png
Jason Barr
wildcats-liu.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO, California — No. 1 seed Arizona defeated Long Island University 92-58 in the first round of the NCAA West Regional in San Diego, California on Friday.

In front of many of their fans, the Wildcats were led by their three starting freshmen. Brayden Burries had a team-high eighteen points. Ivan Kharchenkov had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Koa Peat had 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Arizona, the Big 12 regular season and tournament champion, jumped out to a 15-4 fist half lead at Viejas Arena and never looked back.

The Wildcats, who have won seventeen games by twenty or more points improve to 33-2 on the season and will play the winner of Villanova and Utah State on Sunday.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Report a typo

WATCH THE 2025-26 ARIZONA BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW - CACTUS RISING:

THE HUDDLE WEBSITE

Screenshot 2025-09-16 210013.png

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism