Arizona Basketball gets No. 1 in West Region; will play Long Island University on Friday

Arizona Basketball earns the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament and will play Long Island University on Friday in San Diego, California.

The 32-2 Wildcats are the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament champions. They are led by Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, and freshman Brayden Burries leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game.

"Arizona Basketball is a special program," head coach Tommy Lloyd said after defeating Houston in the conference tournament title game. "It always has been. As for these guys, it's their time in the program, now, and they are honoring the legacy in a really special way."

Since 2021-22, Arizona has a record of 33-15 against Top 25 teams. The 33 wins is the most over ranked opponents in the first five years as a head coach.