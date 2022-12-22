Shipping container border wall is coming down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has agreed to bring down the shipping containers along the border, as a result of a federal lawsuit.

According to court documents, the federal government filed a lawsuit against the following:



Gov. Ducey, in his official capacity as Governor of the State of Arizona

The State of Arizona

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs

Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, in her official capacity as Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management

Communications Director C.J. Karamargin tells KGUN 9 the governor's agreement Wednesday also comes as a result of the federal government "finally" acting on the crisis at the border.

For more than a year, the federal government has been touting their effort to resume construction of a permanent border barrier.



Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full blown crisis, they’ve decided to act.



Better late than never.



We’re working with the federal government to ensure they can begin construction of this barrier with the urgency this problem demands. Communications Director C.J. Karamargin

Gov. Ducey's term is set to expire on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Governor-elect Katie Hobbs will have to oversee the removal of the shipping containers once she is sworn in.

Per the documents, this removal should happen before Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, "to the extent feasible and so as not to cause damage to United States' lands properties, and natural resources, Arizona will remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects from the United States' properties in the U.S. properties in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector including lands over which the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation holds an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe's West Reservation."

We reached out to the governors' office about whether they are already removing shipping containers. "Details are still being worked out," a spokesperson told KGUN 9.

However, a source in Yuma, Ariz. told KGUN 9 authorities are already in the process of removing shipping containers.