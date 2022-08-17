Watch Now
Two border wall shipping containers found tipped over

They were placed back in position and welded to others Monday before completion.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 16, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of the cargo containers placed to plug a gap in the border wall were tipped over this weekend.

Friday Governor Ducey’s office announced it would place about 60 cargo containers to close a gap in the border wall near Yuma.

Gov. Ducey's spokesperson C.J. Karamargin said around midnight Sunday, Border Patrol found two containers that had been stacked on top of each other, tipped over and out of position. Each one weighs about 8800 pounds.

He says it’s assumed people moved the containers.

Karamargin said the containers moved were the only ones not attached to the other cargo boxes. He also said the displaced contained are back in position—bolted and welded in place.

This photo provided of Univision Arizona shows empty shipping containers toppled over Sunday overnight on the Mexico-US international borderline in Yuma, Ariz., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2022. An effort by Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall suffered a temporary setback over the weekend when two containers stacked on top of each were somehow toppled over. The stacked pair of containers were righted by early Monday morning. (Claudia Ramos/Univision Arizona via AP)

RELATED: Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9. With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

