Two border wall shipping containers found tipped over

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of the cargo containers placed to plug a gap in the border wall were tipped over this weekend.

Friday Governor Ducey’s office announced it would place about 60 cargo containers to close a gap in the border wall near Yuma.

Gov. Ducey's spokesperson C.J. Karamargin said around midnight Sunday, Border Patrol found two containers that had been stacked on top of each other, tipped over and out of position. Each one weighs about 8800 pounds.

He says it’s assumed people moved the containers.

Karamargin said the containers moved were the only ones not attached to the other cargo boxes. He also said the displaced contained are back in position—bolted and welded in place.

