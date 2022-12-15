Gov. Doug Ducey delivers farewell address

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is moving into his final weeks in office. In a farewell address Thursday, he's thanking Arizonans for his past eight years in as governor:

In this job, I tried my best to do what I did as an entrepreneur – state a vision, set a goal, and work with talented people to get it done.



Today, Arizona is thriving. We are a magnet for people and for jobs.



In fact, many of you probably didn’t even live here when I first came into office.



We have great schools, low taxes and an incredible quality of life.





Gov. Ducey concluded his remarks with a forward-looking nod to the new administration, while saying he will remain active through the final days of his term.

"As I prepare to turn the keys over to my successor, I want you to know: my team and I are working hard every remaining day," he said.

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, along with other newly-elected and re-elected state officials, will take office on Inauguration Day, set for Thursday, Jan. 5.

