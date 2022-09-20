Shipping containers arrive in Nogales to fill border gaps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is hoping to fill more gaps along the state's southern border much like what was done at Yuma.

He is looking to close Nogales' border gaps next. About 90 shipping containers were transported to the Nogales National Guard Facility, according to Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway.

KGUN 9 asked Gov. Ducey's office about the containers and they confirmed plans to use them, and are considering placing them at the border along Santa Cruz, Pima and Cochise Counties.

However, Hathaway says the shipping containers may not work in Nogales.

"The border here in Nogales is very different than Yuma. A lot of canyons. It's not very conducive to those flat shipping containers to make a fence and I understand some have fallen over in Yuma. They kind of stack them up and they weld them together so our border - it kind of snakes up and down on the hills and mountain so I don't know if that concept will here," explained Hathaway.

Ducey's administration still needs to make a decision on what to do with the containers in Nogales.