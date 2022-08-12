Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall.

So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days.

It is working to stack shipping containers in a thousand foot gap near Yuma and topping the steel boxes with razor wire.

State authorities confirm they do not have formal federal permission to install the barriers, but they explain by now, the Border Patrol has seen the materials arriving to be installed at the spot.

They also add in other meetings, Border Patrol agents have said they did not understand why the state would not move on its own to close the gaps.

Governor’s representatives confirm the federal government has requested its own contract proposals to close the gap, but the process has simply taken too long.

The installation is expected to cost the Arizona state budget about $6 million. The work could be complete in as soon as two weeks.

We issued an Executive Order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall. pic.twitter.com/ZElkH0x39X — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) August 12, 2022