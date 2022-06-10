Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Texas zoo warns of possible chupacabra sighting

Legend or Lie? Chupacabra
Zoo officials in Texas are scratching their heads over what they saw in a surveillance video.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:12:21-04

AMARILLO, Texas — Zoo officials in Texas are scratching their heads over what they saw in a surveillance video.

This does not look any animal known to man.

Now, officials at the Amarillo Zoo are wondering if this could be a Chupacabra.

RELATED: LEGEND OR LIE: Chupacabra

The image of the two-legged creature was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21.

Zoo officials in Texas are scratching their heads over what they saw in a surveillance video.
Zoo officials in Texas are scratching their heads over what they saw in a surveillance video.

Some people speculated that it was simply a person in a costume, while others said it could be a coyote on its hind legs.

City officials said the creature never entered the zoo and zoo animals were safe.

More Legend or Lie

Legend or Lie? Tombstone Thunderbird

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰