TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Through history, many cultures have passed down legends. Legends are based on an element of truth, the rest is mythical and left up to your imagination.

And so the legend goes...

April 26,1890 the Tombstone Epitaph published an incredible article of six gunslingers shooting the Tombstone Thunderbird right out of the sky.

126 years later, the legend lives on.

What is it?

Author Joshua Hawley works at the sight of the famous 30-second shootout at the O.K. Corral. He is also an author, researcher and Tombstone Paranormal historian on the Tombstone Thunderbird.

"The most popular theory of the picture existing, the real picture, is a Pterodactyl-like creature spread out on a barn, wingspan about 18 feet and it had cowboys holding hands stretching their arms out depicting the actual size of the creature as it spread. However, this picture has never surfaced or been found. Anything published will always be out there. So if it's still out there and hidden, it's one big great hide and seek."