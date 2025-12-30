What are the most dangerous intersections for Tucson drivers?

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 100 people were killed in crashes on Tucson roads in 2025.

Tucson Police Department data recorded 5,273 crashes in the city the city this year, with nearly 75% happening in or around intersections. Some of those intersections are ending the year with double digit crash counts.

Here's a list of the top five most dangerous intersections to drive in Tucson:

5. Wetmore Rd. and Oracle Rd., Broadway Blvd. and Craycroft Rd. - 18 crashes

In November, an 86-year-old woman was killed after a car turning left onto Craycroft Rd. hit the passenger side of the sedan she was riding in.

TPD data shows that left turns were a factor in about 30% of this year's reported collisions.

4. Grant Rd. and Alvernon Way - 20 crashes

Starting December 2025, drivers can't turn left at Grant Rd. and Alvernon Way due to construction. However, even after the construction ends, the left turn restrictions will stay.

Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility plans to add an indirect left turn— also called a "Michigan left turn"— to the intersection as part of the Grant Road Improvement Project.

An indirect left turn would block lefts at the Grant Rd. and Alvernon Way, directing drivers to instead go straight until they can make a legal U-turn.

3. 22nd St. and Alvernon Way - 21 crashes

2. Broadway Blvd. and Wilmot Rd., Golf Links Rd. and Swan Rd. - 22 crashes

Golf Links Rd. and Swan Rd. dropped in crash numbers from last year when it topped the list in 2024 with 32 crashes.

In April, two people were killed— a driver and a pedestrian. Tucson Police Department says the driver was going above the speed limit on Broadway before allegedly hitting a sitting pedestrian.

That was one of the 89 fatal crashed TPD responded to this year.

1. Nogales Hwy and Valencia Rd., Golf Links Rd. and Craycroft Rd. - 23 crashes

Both intersections have had their turn in the top five on the annual crash rundown, but this year is their first as number one.

In January of 2025, a train struck a car at Nogales Hwy. and Valencia Rd., though everyone walked away form the crash uninjured.

Just under half of crashes this year— 45.5%— left no injuries, which is one of the lower rates Tucson Police has recorded since they started reporting this data in 2018.

Overall collisions— however— are the lowest recorded since 2020.

See the full data breakdown here.