It's all right: no more left turns at Grant and Alvernon as Improvement Project continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New steps in the over a decade-long road construction project along Grant Road in Tucson.

Above ground, drivers won't be able to turn left at the Grant and Alvernon intersection.

City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility says that's because below ground, crews are working on underground infrastructure projects— putting in a new sewer line, water main and storm drain.

The Grant Rd. and Alvernon Way intersection is part of the Grant Road Improvement Project's Phases 3 and 4. The section spans from Sparkman Blvd. to Swan Rd. Construction on that section of the roadway started in May of 2024.

The work of Phases 3 and 4 are scheduled to wrap up in Spring of 2026, leaving behind a much wider Grant Rd. with upgrades planned for all types of travel.

That includes six lanes for cars, bike lanes with two feet of buffer, ADA compliant sidewalks and a covered SunTran stop with a bus pullout.

Phases 3 and 4 are expected to cost just over $63 million, funded by the Regional Transportation Authority's— or RTA's— 20-year transportation plan.

After Spring of 2026, construction crews will move slightly West for Phases 5 and 6, spanning from Campbell Ave. to Country Club Rd.