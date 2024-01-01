Alex Dowd is a Multimedia Journalist here at KGUN9.

A southern girl at heart, Alex likes her weather hot and her beverages freezing cold. She was born and raised deep in the heart of Texas and has cowboy boots in every color to prove it.

Alex discovered her passion for journalism at a second-hand bookstore in Texas. She’d spend hours sitting cross-legged in the magazine section digging through magazines from past decades, going back as far as 1900.

Though print news piqued her interest, broadcast news was what held it. She loves that her job combines her two favorite hobbies: talking to new people and learning about the community around her. Her goal is to eventually meet every single person in Tucson.

Off-air, Alex spends her time inventing new cookie recipes or attempting to corral her spirited cat and dog.

You can find her around town sifting through antique malls, sipping frozen margaritas or trying to beat her personal record on Tumamoc Hill.

If you have any stories that you want Alex to know about— or if you just want to talk— you can contact her at alex.dowd@kgun9.com or on Instagram or X @thisisalexdowd.